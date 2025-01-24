Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its restaurant in Milford on Friday, Jan. 24. The location at 1611 Boston Post Road is the first Connecticut restaurant for the Los Angeles-area chain.

The company has about 3.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram.

"🔥 We can’t wait to see our #connecticut fam, so tag the crew, spread the word, and get there EARLY ‼️," Dave's posted on social media.

Dave's menu features hand-breaded chicken tenders and sliders, customizable with spice levels ranging from "no spice" to the fiery "reaper." The restaurant also offers "Dave's Not Chicken", which is breaded, hand-cut cauliflower.

In 2017, co-founder and chef Dave Kopushyan teamed up with three childhood friends to launch the business. The group had just $900 and a portable fryer "under the night sky" in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.

Thanks to social media buzz and a glowing review from Eater LA, Dave's exploded in popularity around SoCal.

"So much was born for us in that moment," Dave's website said. "The lines went down the street and around the block. An older brother joined the team. We opened our first store. And our goal became clear. Make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will blow your mind."

The chain has grown to about 200 restaurants including ones in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

USA Today reported that Dave's celebrity investors include rapper Drake, R&B star Usher, actor Samuel L. Jackson, New York Giants legend and TV host Michael Strahan, and author Maria Shriver. The high-profile investments have helped Dave's expand internationally to Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The opening of Dave's marks the latest fried chicken brand to establish itself in Connecticut. Haven Hot Chicken has grown to nine restaurants across its home state while Raising Cane's opened its first CT locations in Enfield and Simsbury.

Dave's in Milford is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

