Body Found Next To Burning Car In Milford Not Considered Suspicious, Report Says

A man called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report seeing flames near Smith's Point in Milford from across the Housatonic River in Stratford, the Milford Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire occurred about 75 feet from the Connecticut Audubon Society building, which was not damaged.

On Monday, authorities told NBC Connecticut that a body was found outside the vehicle. Officials do not believe there is anything suspicious about the death. However, the cause of the death remains under investigation.

The person's name has not been released.

