19-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Caught Speeding In 30 MPH Zone In Mansfield, Police Say

A 19-year-old man faces a reckless driving charge after he was seen allegedly navigating a wet, curvy Connecticut roadway at high speeds, police announced. 

Mansfield resident Dylan Roy, age 19, was pulled over on Chaffeeville Road in the area of Mulberry Road in Mansfield, police said.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Maps street view
Tolland County resident Dylan Roy of Mansfield was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20 following a traffic stop conducted in Mansfield, Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21. 

According to authorities, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a trooper saw a white Dodge Charger SXT going east on Chaffeeville Road. The Charger was allegedly going between 80 and 90 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

Police also said they saw the Charger maneuvering sharp curves on the wet road while still speeding.

The trooper then pulled the vehicle over in the area of Mulberry Road, at which point Roy acknowledged that he had been speeding, according to police. 

Roy was then taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He was released on a $2,500 cash/non-surety bond and will be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 9. 

