Tolland County resident Makayla Theriaque, of Vernon, was identified as the victim in a Sunday evening, Aug. 25, crash in Manchester, police said.

Officers were called to 233 Buckland Hills Drive for reports of a car crashing into a tree, Manchester police said.

Paramedics rushed Theriaque, who was behind the wheel, to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Manchester police are investigating the crash. Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Sinopoli at 860-533-8620 or Sergeant Williams at 860-645-3325.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.