Thunderstorm Light Rain 75°

SHARE

Makayla Theriaque Of Vernon Killed In Manchester Crash

A 19-year-old Connecticut woman was killed over the weekend after she crashed into a tree in Hartford County, authorities announced.

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash on Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester.

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash on Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Tolland County resident Makayla Theriaque, of Vernon, was identified as the victim in a Sunday evening, Aug. 25, crash in Manchester, police said. 

Officers were called to 233 Buckland Hills Drive for reports of a car crashing into a tree, Manchester police said. 

Paramedics rushed Theriaque, who was behind the wheel, to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. 

Manchester police are investigating the crash. Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Sinopoli at 860-533-8620 or Sergeant Williams at 860-645-3325.

to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE