Kathy Samuelson ID'd As Woman Killed In Killingly House Fire

The 75-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a Connecticut house fire earlier this month has died, officials announced. 

Firefighters battle a house fire on Hartford Pike in Killingly on Aug. 7. A 75-year-old woman who was pulled from inside died from her injuries two weeks later. 

 Photo Credit: East Killingly Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Kathy Samuelson was severely burned in a house fire on Hartford Pike in Killingly on Aug. 7, Connecticut State Police said. 

Firefighters were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. and found Samuelson inside. Paramedics airlifted her to a burn center, but doctors were unable to save her. She died on Aug. 21, authorities announced Thursday. 

Crews told news outlets that there were hoarding conditions inside the home, which complicated putting out the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

