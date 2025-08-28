Kathy Samuelson was severely burned in a house fire on Hartford Pike in Killingly on Aug. 7, Connecticut State Police said.

Firefighters were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. and found Samuelson inside. Paramedics airlifted her to a burn center, but doctors were unable to save her. She died on Aug. 21, authorities announced Thursday.

Crews told news outlets that there were hoarding conditions inside the home, which complicated putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Killingly-Danielson and receive free news updates.