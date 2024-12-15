Icy Morning Commute Expected For Hartford County: Here's What Forecasters Predict

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 until 11 a.m. Monday in Hartford and Tolland counties with forecasters warning of “slippery road conditions” that could make getting to work or school a challenge.

The weather will begin shifting toward more hazardous conditions Sunday night with increasing clouds and a low of around 29 degrees, forecasters said. The National Weather Service says there’s a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with snow showers possible before 3 a.m. “New snow accumulation of less than a half inch” is expected overnight, the advisory said.

Early Monday morning, freezing rain is likely, “possibly mixed with snow showers.” The high will climb to around 39 degrees, but slick spots on the roads could linger. "Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service warned.

Rain or freezing rain will continue into the afternoon, with new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch expected. Wind gusts could reach up to 21 mph by Monday night, when heavy rain becomes more widespread. Rain is expected to intensify after 10 p.m., with a 100% chance of precipitation and up to half an inch of rain forecast before Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to use caution when traveling Monday morning, especially on untreated roads and bridges. Keep an eye on local forecasts for updates as the storm develops.

