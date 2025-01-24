Fair 25°

23-Year-Old Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 5/15 in Hartford

A 23-year-old woman was killed earlier this week after driving the wrong way on Route 5/15 northbound and colliding with an oncoming car, authorities said.

Kelly Lynn Caldwell, 23, of Vernon, died following a crash around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, near Exit 90 on Route 5/15 in Hartford, Connecticut State Police said.

It remains unclear why she entered the wrong side of the highway, but the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the other car, a 31-year-old man from Hartford, suffered minor injuries. Both individuals were taken to Hartford Hospital, where Caldwell later died from her injuries.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

