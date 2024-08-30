Lisbon Woman Killed After Car Veers Into Oncoming Lane, Sidewalk On Busy Jewett City Road

The crash happened in New London County on Thursday, Aug. 29 just before 3:45 p.m., when a 2017 BMW X5 collided with a pedestrian, street sign, building, and two vehicles parked on Main Street in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, Connecticut State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 30.

According to authorities, the BMW was driving north on Main Street near the intersection with Ashland Street when it left its lane, crossed through the southbound lane, and continued into the sidewalk. It then hit a Department of Transportation street sign, a walking 78-year-old woman, and the Jewett City Post Office building before striking a parked, unoccupied 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

The BMW then came to a final rest against the front end of an occupied, parked 2019 Buick Encore, police added.

The woman who was hit, Lisbon resident Bernice LaRochelle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW was taken to William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is now investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski or Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500 ext. 5.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Griswold-Lisbon and receive free news updates.