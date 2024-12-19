Alan Frazier, 44, of Jewett City, faces charges of second-degree assault, threatening, and reckless endangerment following the alleged attack on Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police said.

A Griswold man called police around 6:15 p.m. to report that Frazier, a homeless friend he had allowed to stay at his Main Street home, had attacked him with two knives and punched him in the face, according to a police report.

The argument between the two escalated when Frazier, who was allegedly "heavily intoxicated," threatened the man before lunging at him with knives in each hand, punching him in the face, and slicing his hand, the report stated.

Frazier ran away before police arrived, but a witness at the home corroborated the man's account of events. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Just after midnight, police received a call from School Street in Griswold reporting a man outside a home "moaning" loudly, the report said. Officers identified the man as Frazier.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He remained in custody on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Griswold-Lisbon and receive free news updates.