Man Blows By Trooper In East Lyme At More Than 100 MPH — Double Speed Limit

New London County resident Joseph Jankovich, age 46, of Old Lyme, faces reckless driving charges from the incident just after 12:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

A trooper first spotted Jankovich's black Mercedes-Benz SUV near the northbound Exit 17 in East Lyme as it zoomed past a patrol car at 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, police said. Police couldn't pull him over because he entered a construction zone and both shoulders were blocked off.

Jankovich sped up at 115 mph as the speed limit slowed down to 50, police said. Troopers eventually pulled him over at Exit 75 after he reached his top speed of 117 mph.

Jankovich was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bail, authorities said. He'll return to court later this month.

