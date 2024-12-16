Fog/Mist 33°

Snow, Wintry Mix Delays CT School Openings: Here's Where

Dozens of schools across Connecticut had delayed openings due to a wintry mix that fell into Monday morning, Dec. 16.

Here's how much snow fell in the region on Monday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Some parts of the state saw 4 inches of snow, while others got a light dusting.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest amount of snow fell in New Milford (4 inches); Cornwall saw 2.5 inches; Litchfield saw two inches, Waterbury saw 3 inches; Meriden saw 2 inches, and Hartford saw 1.3 inches.

According to NBC Connecticut, the following districts had delayed openings:

  • Berlin Public Schools
  • Bethel Public Schools
  • Brooklyn Public Schools
  • Canton Public Schools
  • East Catholic HS, Manchester
  • Kingwood Oxford, West Hartford
  • Lebanon Public Schools
  • Ledyard Public Schools
  • Mansfield Public Schools
  • Middletown Public Schools
  • Naugatuck Public Schools
  • New Fairfield Public Schools
  • New Hartford Public Schools
  • New Milford Public Schools
  • North Stonington Public Schools
  • Norwich Tech Hs
  • Oak Hill Schools (Hebron, New Hartford, Plainville, Portland)
  • Plainfield Public Schools
  • Preston Public Schools
  • Regional School District Nos. 7 ,10, 11, 17
  • Ridgefield Public Schools
  • Sherman Public Schools
  • Thompson Public Schools
  • Torrington Public Schools
  • Waterbury Public Schools
  • Wolcott Public Schools

Monday afternoon and evening will be rainy, with up to half-an-inch of precipitation amounts possible, the NWS said. Rain will continue into Tuesday, Dec. 17, with clouds expected to clear in the afternoon. Temps will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

