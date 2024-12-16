Snow, Wintry Mix Delays CT School Openings: Here's Where

Some parts of the state saw 4 inches of snow, while others got a light dusting.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest amount of snow fell in New Milford (4 inches); Cornwall saw 2.5 inches; Litchfield saw two inches, Waterbury saw 3 inches; Meriden saw 2 inches, and Hartford saw 1.3 inches.

According to NBC Connecticut, the following districts had delayed openings:

Berlin Public Schools

Bethel Public Schools

Brooklyn Public Schools

Canton Public Schools

East Catholic HS, Manchester

Kingwood Oxford, West Hartford

Lebanon Public Schools

Ledyard Public Schools

Mansfield Public Schools

Middletown Public Schools

Naugatuck Public Schools

New Fairfield Public Schools

New Hartford Public Schools

New Milford Public Schools

North Stonington Public Schools

Norwich Tech Hs

Oak Hill Schools (Hebron, New Hartford, Plainville, Portland)

Plainfield Public Schools

Preston Public Schools

Regional School District Nos. 7 ,10, 11, 17

Ridgefield Public Schools

Sherman Public Schools

Thompson Public Schools

Torrington Public Schools

Waterbury Public Schools

Wolcott Public Schools

Monday afternoon and evening will be rainy, with up to half-an-inch of precipitation amounts possible, the NWS said. Rain will continue into Tuesday, Dec. 17, with clouds expected to clear in the afternoon. Temps will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

