Snow, Wintry Mix Delays CT School Openings: Here's Where

Some parts of the state saw 4 inches of snow, while others got a light dusting.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest amount of snow fell in New Milford (4 inches); Cornwall saw 2.5 inches; Litchfield saw two inches, Waterbury saw 3 inches; Meriden saw 2 inches, and Hartford saw 1.3 inches.
According to NBC Connecticut, the following districts had delayed openings:
- Berlin Public Schools
- Bethel Public Schools
- Brooklyn Public Schools
- Canton Public Schools
- East Catholic HS, Manchester
- Kingwood Oxford, West Hartford
- Lebanon Public Schools
- Ledyard Public Schools
- Mansfield Public Schools
- Middletown Public Schools
- Naugatuck Public Schools
- New Fairfield Public Schools
- New Hartford Public Schools
- New Milford Public Schools
- North Stonington Public Schools
- Norwich Tech Hs
- Oak Hill Schools (Hebron, New Hartford, Plainville, Portland)
- Plainfield Public Schools
- Preston Public Schools
- Regional School District Nos. 7 ,10, 11, 17
- Ridgefield Public Schools
- Sherman Public Schools
- Thompson Public Schools
- Torrington Public Schools
- Waterbury Public Schools
- Wolcott Public Schools
Monday afternoon and evening will be rainy, with up to half-an-inch of precipitation amounts possible, the NWS said. Rain will continue into Tuesday, Dec. 17, with clouds expected to clear in the afternoon. Temps will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hartford and receive free news updates.