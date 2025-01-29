Mostly Cloudy 48°

Pratt & Whitney Will Cut Some Jobs To Lower Costs, 'Streamline' East Hartford-Based Company

Jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29, that the company would shed jobs as part of a restructuring and to save costs. 

The company did not say how many people would lose their jobs, but some of the positions cut would be at the East Hartford facility. 

"To ensure we are best positioned to address our customers’ most pressing needs now and into the future, we are taking actions to reduce overhead costs and streamline our organizational structure," the company said in a release. "This includes conducting a small reduction of salaried positions globally. These actions will allow us to reinvest in high-priority programs and better meet the strong demand for aerospace products."

Pratt & Whitney did not say when the layoffs would take place. 

