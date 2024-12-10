Jeremy Ramos, of Depew, NY (Erie County), faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree reckless endangerment in the Nov. 16, 2023 crash that killed Yomar Barios, of East Hartford, Connecticut State Police announced Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Ramos was driving a Honda Civic on Nov. 16, 2023, to visit friends in Hartford when he said an Audi cut him off as he merged onto I-84 in Manchester, according to a police report.

Ramos admitted to police that he began chasing the Audi. Several witnesses reported seeing the Civic and Audi cutting across multiple lanes of traffic just before the Honda crashed into a tractor-trailer, police said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver said he saw the Civic approaching quickly from behind, the report stated. Ramos swerved left to avoid hitting a delivery truck, but the car's passenger side slammed into the safety bar on the left side of the truck near Exit 56 in East Hartford, police said.

The impact caused the car to veer left before swerving back into traffic, where it hit another tractor-trailer.

The driver of the second truck jumped out to find Ramos pulling the Berrios' body from the wrecked Civic. Ramos attempted CPR and screamed for someone to call 911, the report said.

Paramedics took Berrios to Hartford Hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police believe Ramos was driving 71 mph at the time of the crash, the report said.

Ramos turned himself over to authorities on Thursday and was released after posting a $250,000 bond, police said.

The drivers of the trucks and Ramos were not injured in the crash.

