Michael Szwarc, 36, was sentenced to 134 months of imprisonment, along with 25 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut said.

Szwarc was previously convicted in 2013 in state court for possession of child sexual abuse material in the second degree, and again in 2022 in federal court for receiving such material, authorities said.

** WARNING: The following news report contains graphic information that many may find disturbing. Reader discretion is heavily advised. **

Earlier this year, Szwarc’s probation officer conducted an unannounced visit to his home and discovered an unauthorized laptop connected to his television, the prosecutor said. A forensic examination revealed he used the device to view child sexual abuse material on the dark web.

The officer also found a child-sized sex doll in Szwarc’s bedroom, court documents state. Szwarc, who had been in ongoing therapy for his predilections and the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, had repeatedly asked whether he could purchase a doll resembling a minor between the ages of 5 and 10.

His therapist called it “antithetical” to his treatment. However, Szwarc went ahead and bought the 39-pound, four-foot-tall doll, named “Karlie,” for $649, the documents continued.

The officer found the doll clothed in knee-high unicorn socks, a Hello Kitty skirt, a unicorn skirt, and rainbow-colored underwear. Police found it in a kneeling position on Szwarc’s bed, the documents said.

In addition to the 11-year sentence, Szwarc must serve 14 months for violating his parole from a previous conviction, the prosecutor said.

“This defendant repeatedly ignored the terms of his supervised release and continued to commit egregious offenses,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in announcing the sentencing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Derby and receive free news updates.