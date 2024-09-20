More Than 100 Animals Seized From Coventry Home, 8 Pet Bodies Found In Freezer: Police

Kristal Lis is charged with 119 counts of animal cruelty and Sandris Lis, both of Coventry, is facing 19 counts of the charge, Coventry Police said.

Officers went to their 309 Dunn Road home in Tolland County earlier this week after receiving a tip about the number of animals housed there.

Police seized horses, pigs, dogs, cats, rabbits, goats, and various species of birds and fowl from the house, authorities said. They also found the bodies of eight animals in the freezer.

Those will be sent to the University of Connecticut for necropsies, police said.

Coventry Police said they had help from several agencies to rescue and house the animals seized from the Lis' home. Those include the State Animal Control Unit, Vernon Animal Control, NECCOG Animal Control, Willimantic Animal Control, Windsor Animal Control, Stafford Animal Control, and Deep River/Essex Animal Control.

