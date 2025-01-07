Suspended, Drunk Driver Breaking Into Cars In Harwinton Commuter Lot Resists Arrest: Police

At approximately 12:28 p.m., the Harwinton Resident Trooper was conducting motor vehicle enforcement near the Exit 46 (formerly Exit 42) commuter lot when they were flagged down by a witness on Sunday, Jan. 5, state police said. The witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Lawrence Patterson, 71, of Meriden, trying to force entry into a red Jeep Wrangler parked in the lot.

The trooper quickly positioned the cruiser to block the suspect’s vehicle, a gray Acura Integra with no front license plate. Approaching the vehicle, the trooper identified the driver as Patterson.

When questioned, Patterson claimed the Jeep belonged to a family member who had lost the keys. However, when asked to provide his license and shut off the car, Patterson allegedly slammed the door and began reaching around inside the vehicle, police said. Despite repeated commands to show his hands, Patterson initially resisted before eventually complying.

Once detained, Patterson denied possessing weapons, but a pat-down revealed a pocketknife and an Allen key set. Inside his vehicle, the trooper found an open alcohol container and determined the Acura was unregistered, uninsured, and displaying mismatched license plates. Patterson’s license was also found to be suspended.

The witness provided a statement confirming they saw Patterson using a tool to pry into the Jeep. The Jeep’s owner, who arrived on scene, said they did not know Patterson and did not give him permission to access the vehicle. They pointed out damage consistent with attempted forced entry.

A search of Patterson’s car uncovered additional evidence, including a flat-head screwdriver with signs of recent use, a glass pipe with residue, a plastic bag containing a white substance, a hypodermic needle, and credit cards belonging to others.

Patterson was charged with failure to renew registration, misusing registration plates, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension. He also faces criminal charges for criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, second-degree criminal mischief, tampering with a motor vehicle, drinking while driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patterson was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 6, 2025.

State Police credited the witness for their vigilance, which led to Patterson’s arrest.

