Bristol Man Guilty Of Raping 7 To 9 Year Old Child: DA

Allen Cross, of Bristol, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, CT Division of Criminal Justice said.

Evidence at the trial showed Cross repeatedly assaulted the now 15-year-old victim while they were half the age they are now. The victim testified against Cross.

“The strength shown by the survivor throughout this process was incredible,” said Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Clifton. “I wish her well in her continued healing and am thankful for any impact that our criminal justice system will have in that process.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Clifton prosecuted the case with assistance from Inspector Edward Apicella.

A judge will sentence Allen on April 3.

