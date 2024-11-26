Fugitive Caught After Well-Being Check In Bolton Commuter Lot

Troopers patrolling a commuter lot in Tolland County, along Route 44 in Bolton, around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, observed a vehicle with blankets covering the windows and a sunshade on the windshield.

Concerned for the occupant’s well-being, they made contact and spoke with a woman identified as Hartford County resident Cynthia Conant, age 26, of Newington, according to police.

Conant, who told troopers she had been parked there since 8 p.m. Saturday, provided her Connecticut driver’s license.

A check of her information revealed she was wanted in Colorado on an extraditable warrant for failure to appear in court on an underlying charge of intimidation. Colorado authorities confirmed they would extradite her, police said.

Conant was arrested without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

She was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bolton and receive free news updates.