Windham Man Charged For Making Threats Against State Police

Windham County resident, Louis Santo, age 48, of Windham, was arrested by warrant on Sunday, Aug. 27, after making the threat and calling Troop K some 74 in 2023, said the Connecticut State Police.

Santo was taken into custody and transported to Troop K, where the active arrest warrant was served and Santo was charged with the following:

Threatening in the first-degree armed/firearm

Threatening in the second-degree/physical threat

According to an arrest warrant, Santo called 911 to report that troopers had responded to his home during a dispute over a pack of cigarettes, and they refused to charge anyone even though he said he was hit by a vehicle.

He also accused a state police sergeant of protecting a drug dealer, the arrest warrant said.

"Listen, Listen I'm just telling you I've got three friends that have diplomatic immunity cards. They are over here from overseas," Santo said in the call. "A cop comes to my house and threatens my life they are going to get shot. OK. And there is not going to be anything you are going to do about it.

"They are there. They're going to protect me. They have firearms. They have Diplomatic Immunity cards and the only thing you are going to be able to do to them is deport them back to their country and they will send somebody else. You are going to have a serious, serious problem very soon. Very soon."

During the stolen cigarettes incident, Santo said the man stole a pack and then hit him with a vehicle. The other man said he started his car when Santo came after him and he ran into a bush, the warrant says.

Troopers said in the arrest affidavit that no action was taken because neither man could provide any evidence to support their version of events.

In addition to the cigarette incident, Santo also accused a trooper of falsifying records and making money off a drug dealer, the affidavit said.

Troopers said in the affidavit that Santo allegedly has a history of making threats toward state police officers.

Following his arrest, Santo was released on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back ot Daily Voice for updates.

