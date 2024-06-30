Windham County Man Extradited For Manslaughter, Assault, More: Police

The Windham County man, Walter Lawson – who is from the town of Putnam – was arrested on the strength of three arrest warrants, Connecticut State Police announced on Friday, June 28.

From September 2023 to May 2024, Lawson is accused of multiple crimes.

First, on September 26, 2023, Lawson and another man got into a fight at a home in Thompson. At first, the fight started with the two men yelling at each other, but soon escalated, with some witnesses seeing the victim punch Lawson.

He then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim — who was not named by police — in the chest. Lawson fled the scene; the victim drove to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after stumbling into the hospital’s lobby.

Just one day later, on September 27, 2023, police caught a juvenile backing his car into another vehicle near the area where investigators thought the stabbing occurred. The teen tried to flee the scene, even speeding up once he saw the police officer’s car.

He was eventually caught and confessed to the police that he purchased cocaine from Lawson.

Police who executed a search found Lawson to allegedly be in possession of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, scales, and other tools commonly used to make narcotics.

Then, on May 10, 2024, Lawson was accused of directing a fellow narcotics dealer to stab a woman on the pretense that she stole drugs from Lawson. She was punched and eventually stabbed in the leg.

In all, Lawson is charged with:

Manslaughter;

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell to someone under the age of 18;

Possession of narcotics; and

Conspiracy to commit assault.

He was on a $1,525,000 bond and is due to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Friday, June 28.

