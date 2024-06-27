Tree Falls, Kills Man In Willimantic During Sudden Storm

The incident happened in Windham County just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, when a man walking in the area of Union Street and Jackson Avenue in Willimantic was hit by a fallen tree during a storm, according to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

According to Scrivener, the man had been in "the wrong place at the wrong time." It is not known why he had been walking.

Arriving firefighters within minutes and found the man under the tree. They then used cribbing to stabilize the tree and were able to get to him after around ten minutes by using chainsaws, Scrivener said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

