Putnam CT Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot, State Police Say

Windham County resident Leonard Thuo Mwithiga, age 52, of Putnam, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 4, after an undercover trooper posed as the potential hitman, said the Connecticut State Police.

State Police said they learned of the murder-for-hire plan after a confidential informant man entered the Troop D barracks in Danielson on Saturday, Dec. 2, and said his employer, identified as Mwithiga, requested his assistance with locating a hitman to kill the victim.

"It was determined that there is a current court proceeding involving the accused and the victim in which the execution of the murder-for-hire plot would render the victim unable to testify," state police said in a statement.

Following an investigation, the undercover trooper met with Mwithiga to seal the deal, state police said.

At the conclusion, Mwithiga was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Criminal attempt/intimidation of a witness

Conspiracy to commit murder

Criminal attempt/murder with special circumstances

He was held on a $5 million bond and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

