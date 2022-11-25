Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DUI On I-385 In Plainfield, Police Say

A man driving the wrong way on a roadway in the region has been accused of driving while under the influence on Thanksgiving Day morning.

At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, Connecticut State Police in Windham County at Troop D in Danielson said multiple 911 calls reported a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.

With the assistance of Plainfield Police, the vehicle was located and safely brought to a stop in the area of Exit 29, in Plainfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigating troopers observed that the vehicle operator, identified as Massachusetts resident Craig O'Brien, age 57, of North Grafton in Worcester County, was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, police reported.

After conducting an on-scene investigation and administering standardized field sobriety tests, O'Brien was taken into custody and transported to Troop D, where he was charged with the following:

Operating under the influence,

Reckless driving,

Driving the wrong way on a limited-access highway.

O'Brien was later released on a $500 cash/surety bond, and is scheduled for arraignment at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"Thanks to the members of the public who immediately contacted 911, members of law enforcement were able to quickly take action and contain this potentially dangerous situation," Connecticut State Police said.

