Manager Shouts Slurs, Refuses Service To Black Coaching Staff At Plainfield Wendy's: Police

The manager of a fast food restaurant in Connecticut is facing charges for using racial slurs against a Black coaching staff while the team was trying to get dinner at his establishment this week, authorities said.

Police in Windham County responded to a call about an argument at the Wendy's in Plainfield at 2 Pratt Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Upon arrival, several members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team said they were refused service despite the restaurant being open and other customers being helped.

The manager also allegedly made racial slurs against the team's coaches, Donte Adams and Denzel Washington, according to a statement from Woodstock Academy.

“It was never about us,” Washington said. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”

The manager, later identified as Brett White, age 22, of Canterbury, admitted to using the slurs and was arrested, according to police.

He was charged with Breach of Peace in the second degree and released on a $10,000 bond. White is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“While I am angry and devastated over this incident, I could not be more proud of our coaches and student-athletes,” Head of School for Woodstock Academy Chris Sandford said.

“This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

The town held a meeting Friday morning to talk about the incident with the team, the academy added. Counseling and other supportive services were also made available to students.

