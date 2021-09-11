Contact Us
Breaking News: Lamont Says He'll Run For Re-Election
Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle Outside Convenience Store In Region, Police Say

Zak Failla
This man is wanted for stealing a vehicle outside a Western Massachusetts convenience store. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Know him?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle that was parked outside an area convenience store.

In Hampden County, investigators with the Springfield Police Department released a pair of surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle after making a purchase at a store on the 600 block of Main Street.

The alleged theft happened overnight on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Springfield Police detectives in the Auto-Theft Unit by calling (413) 787-6355 or submitting an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “SOLVE” and the tip. 

