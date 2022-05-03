IDs Released For Victim, Suspect In Chaplin Homicide Case

Police have released the identities of the victim in a Connecticut homicide case and a suspect who hasn't been located yet.

Troopers responded to a report of an assault involving life-threatening injuries at about 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, in Windham County at a location on Miller Road in Chaplin, Connecticut State Police previously reported.

Police have since identified the victim who was found dead at the scene as 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson, of Chaplin.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Matthew Candler, authorities said. Police said he hasn't been located yet and should not be approached.

A pickup truck connected to the case was located in Salisbury, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Candler's whereabouts to notify law enforcement in the area and call 911 or contact State Police detectives at 860-779-4900.

