ID Released For Third Victim Found Dead In Windham County Home

State police have identified a third Massachusetts resident found dead inside a northern Connecticut home.

The three people, including a child, were found in Windham County in the small town of Brooklyn around 8:27 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, said Connecticut State Police.

Two had been identified as Lury M. Pizarro, age 33, and Emanual M. Pizarro, age 3, both of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jose A. Perez, age 32, also of Worcester, was identified on Friday, Feb. 17.

Although the state police have not released much information on the case and say the investigation remains ongoing, the state's Chief Medical Examiner's Officer reported on Feb. 17, that Perez died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The office declined to offer a cause of death for the two other victims. Although other news outlets are reporting the Medical Examiner's Office earlier released information ruling the incident as a murder-suicide.

Meanwhile, state police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

