20-Year-Old Pulled Over For Using Handheld Phone Caught With Firearm In Killingly, Police Say

A driver who was stopped for allegedly using his cellphone while driving in Connecticut is facing multiple charges after being busted wit an illegal weapon and resisting arrest, state police said.

In Windham County, New London resident Jovan Kennedy, age 20, was stopped by troopers in Killingly at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 for using his phone while driving on Mechanic Street.

According to Connecticut State Police Department investigators, during the subsequent traffic stop, it is alleged Kennedy was found to be in possession of a firearm without a valid pistol permit, as well as alcohol and other items.

It is further alleged that Kennedy failed to comply with state police troopers and resisted arrest before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Kennedy was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle;

Carrying a dangerous weapon;

Interfering with an officer / resisting arrest.

He was also cited for:

Disobeying the signal of an officer;

Failure to drive in the proper lane;

Improper turn / stop signaling;

Operating a motor vehicle with a device;

Failure to obey stop sign;

Operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Kennedy was released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Danielson on Wednesday, June 8.

