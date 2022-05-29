Contact Us
Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Return to your home site

Menu

Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Breaking News: Memorial Day Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern Followed By New Round Of Storms
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Pickup Truck In Hampton

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Hartford Turnpike in Hampton
Hartford Turnpike in Hampton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. 

A 2003 Dodge Dakota SXT was traveling west in Windham County near 407 Hartford Turnpike in Hampton at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when it left the westbound lane and traveled into the eastbound lane, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Dodge struck a metal beam guide rail and continued west into the eastbound shoulder, where it struck several trees, police said. 

The driver, identified as Fabian Rafael Sosa-Mangual, of Willimantic, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. 

Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.