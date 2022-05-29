17-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Pickup Truck In Hampton

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

A 2003 Dodge Dakota SXT was traveling west in Windham County near 407 Hartford Turnpike in Hampton at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when it left the westbound lane and traveled into the eastbound lane, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Dodge struck a metal beam guide rail and continued west into the eastbound shoulder, where it struck several trees, police said.

The driver, identified as Fabian Rafael Sosa-Mangual, of Willimantic, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.

Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.