Video Shows Mothers Fight Over Baby Formula At Massachusetts Target

Tensions boiled over in a Massachusetts Target as two mothers got into a heated dispute over baby formula as the nation continues to contend with a shortage due to supply chain concerns and a recall of some prominent products.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, two women at an undisclosed location in Massachusetts can be seen clashing in an aisle after one took a shelf full of baby formula, leaving none for the other, who took offense and began filming the altercation, which she later posted to the social media site.

“I have a child at home to feed and you just clear the whole (shelf),” the woman said to the other. “You just cleared the whole shelf of all of this formula. You have a whole cart. Look at this, look at all this. Look at the shelves”

The woman proceeded to film the shelves, which were completely empty, and the other mother’s cart, which had more than two dozen bottles of baby formula.

She went on to remind the woman of the formula shortage and declared that people like her are the reason there is such a problem.

“This is the whole reason there’s a formula shortage,” the woman said.

“You come and buy all the formula at once and there are kids who need formula today who won’t be able to get it because you just bought it to stock up,” she continued as the woman began walking off with the formula in her cart. “That’s not your problem right?”

Officials have cautioned that the baby formula shortage could continue well into 2022 as retailers such as CVS, Target, and Walgreens are forced to limit the number of products parents and caretakers are allowed to purchase at one time.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich stated. “We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions.

“Baby formula stock, which has been one of the more affected categories so far in 2022, and one that will continue to demonstrate higher than average out-of-stock levels.”

The full TikTok video can be seen here.

