1 Dead In Large Apartment Fire In Moosup, Police Say.

One person was killed in a large, early morning apartment fire in Connecticut.

The blaze broke out in Windham County around 12:40 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 in Moosup.

Members of the Plainfield Police responded to the area of Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street for a report of a structure fire involving multiple apartment units, police officials said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that there was potential entrapment of residents within the affected apartments of Building 5, police said.

The Moosup Fire Department, with the assistance of Plainfield, Atwood Hose, Central Village, and several neighboring fire departments responded and began fire suppression.

Once the fire was out around 2 a.m., a resident in one of the apartments was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

The Plainfield Police Department and Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office contacted the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit to assist in determining the cause and origin of the fire.

An autopsy examination will later be performed on the victim in Farmington, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is requested to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.