Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Windham County Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store.

An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart, located at 9 Woodstock Ave., CT Lottery said.

Other noteworthy winners since the last report include:

Leo Hansen, of Naugatuck, who claimed a $100,242 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Gulf Express Market LLC in Naugatuck

Bobby Green, of Hamden, who claimed a $100,000 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Smoker's Discount World in Hamden

Charles Gargiulo, of West Haven, who claimed a $100,000 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store in West Haven

Avi Vipulbhai Gandhi, of Milford, who claimed an $80,254 Fast Play $5 Super 7s Progressive prize from a ticket purchased at Food Fare in Milford

