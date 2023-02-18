24-Sausage Hot Dog In Windham County Named CT's Most Outrageous Food Challenge

If there was one hot dog to rule them all, it would be the Frankenstein Challenge hot dog, named the most outrageous food challenge in Connecticut by Eat This Not That.

In Windham County, Famous Frank’s Milltown Grille, located in the village of North Grosvenordale, asks diners to tackle 24 hot dogs and three pounds of toppings on one 18-inch grinder roll, all in 30 minutes, in a feat called the Frankenstein Challenge, according to the restaurant's website.

Those who successfully down the two-dozen dogs win a free t-shirt and the honor of getting their picture on the restaurant's wall of fame, according to Eat This Not That.

Those wanting a Famous Frank's experience without the pressure of the Frankenstein Challenge can indulge in any of the eatery's more tame options, including wings, burgers, stone-fired pizzas, sandwiches, and pasta, according to the eatery's online menu.

The classic choice for the restaurant is, of course, hot dogs. Choose from options like the Grosvenordale dog, topped with bacon, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing, or the Rodeo dog, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and crushed onion rings.

"This is my favorite place for food, it's local owned, all homemade food, and the atmosphere is fantastic," said one Yelp reviewer. "Hotdogs started this place as Famous Frank's and it's grown into the Milltown Grille restaurant, no matter what you order you need to try a Hawaiian dog with it."

Check out the full list of the most outrageous eating challenges from Eat This Not That here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.