A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: Tractor-Trailer Loses Control On I-395 In Putnam, Runs Off Shoulder

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer in Windham County that left a 56-year-old man dead. 

The crash happened on I-395 Northbound in Putnam in the area of Exit 45.
The crash happened on I-395 Northbound in Putnam in the area of Exit 45. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Friday, July 21 around 3:45 a.m., when a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Interstate 395 in the area of Exit 45 in Putnam lost control and drove off the left shoulder of the highway, according to state police. 

The tractor-trailer then came to a final, uncontrolled rest in the left lane across from the Exit 45 off-ramp. 

The driver, 56-year-old Archie Miller of Kingston, Pennsylvania, died as a result of his injuries. 

The crash is now under investigation. No law enforcement action has been taken, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE