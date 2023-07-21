Fatal Crash: Tractor-Trailer Loses Control On I-395 In Putnam, Runs Off Shoulder

The incident happened on Friday, July 21 around 3:45 a.m., when a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Interstate 395 in the area of Exit 45 in Putnam lost control and drove off the left shoulder of the highway, according to state police.

The tractor-trailer then came to a final, uncontrolled rest in the left lane across from the Exit 45 off-ramp.

The driver, 56-year-old Archie Miller of Kingston, Pennsylvania, died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is now under investigation. No law enforcement action has been taken, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

