Fatal Crash: 35-Year-Old Willimantic Woman ID'd As Victim In Woodstock

It happened in Windham County at around 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the town of Woodstock.

A 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Roseland Park Road just south of Arvidson Road at an unknown speed when it veered off the roadway to the right, striking approximately 40 inches of wooden fence, Connecticut State Police said.

The Camry continued traveling north, striking a utility pole on the northbound shoulder before crashing down an embankment, where it came to a final rest against a standing tree.

The driver of the Camry, Elise Ortiz, age 35, of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:38 a.m., police said.

