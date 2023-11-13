DUI Arrest: Mass. Man Nabbed After Driving Past Cops In Windham, Police Say

It happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 in the Windham County town of Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers on I-395 northbound near Exit 38 were walking back to their car following a traffic stop when a Ford Explorer zoomed past them without moving over a lane or slowing down.

Near Exit 41, police then pulled over the driver of the Explorer, Nicholas Bisesti, age 45, of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Bisesti told officers that he was heading home to the Massachusetts town from Uncasville.

While talking to Bisesti and his passenger, the Trooper noted the smell of alcohol. Bisesti allegedly admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel and later failed a sobriety test.

He is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed or move over for an emergency vehicle.

Bisesti was released on a $1,000 bond and is due back at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.