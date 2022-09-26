Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store.

An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

CT Lottery said the store is located at 162 School St. in Putnam.

The lottery also announced that Hartford County resident Janet Pizzella, of Newington, claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Quick Stop Convenience Store, located at 1125 Willard Ave. in Newington.

New Britain resident James Boyle also won a $50,000 prize from a "5X The Money 16th Edition" ticket purchased at Five Stars Liquor LLC, located at 332 Broad St. in New Britain, CT Lottery reported.

