33-Year-Old Plainfield Woman Found Dead In Backyard, Police Say Death 'Suspicious'

The body of Windham County resident Kristine Knox, of Plainfield, was found in Plainfield around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to Plainfield Police, officers responded to 205 Cemetery Road for a report of a deceased person.

On arrival, officers located Knox dead in the backyard of the home, police said.

The scene was immediately secured and Plainfield Police Department detectives responded to assist in the investigation.

At this time, the Plainfield Police Department is treating this case as suspicious pending the autopsy results from the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.