29-Year-Old Woodstock Man Killed In Plane Crash Remembered As ‘Bright Shining Light’

Chad Davidson, age 29, of the town of Woodstock in Windham County, was killed alongside a pair of Western Massachusetts residents from Hampden County on Sunday, Jan. 14 when the Baron Twin-Piston they were in crashed.

According to Massachusetts State Police, all three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreckage, a small clearing in the woods within the Leyden Wildlife Management Area in Franklin County, Massachusetts.

Chad was remembered as a passionate person by his colleagues at Solairus, a private jet charter company where he worked for 10 years.

“‘Super Chad,’ as he adoringly became known by his teammates, displayed remarkable drive, talent, and passion,” the Solairus Aviation Facebook page wrote in a post honoring him.

Charlotte Holden, a friend and colleague of Chad’s, agreed, writing in a Facebook post that he “was such a bright shining light in our industry – he was inclusive, fair, excited about his company, a passionate advocate for pilots, planes, and safety.”

“He was excited to be taking flying lessons again and was in LOVE with his life,” she continued.

His passion for flying extended beyond his work and personal lessons, as he was involved with PALS Airlift Services, which provides free medical flights for those who are experiencing medical and financial hardship.

Solairus Aviation commemorated Chad’s love for the other aspects of his life as well – he was a “vibrant and devoted” member of his church’s community, a volunteer, and a mentor at his gym.

Chad leaves behind his husband Eric, with whom he had recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary, and his cherished dogs.

“As a believer in the afterlife, I trust that he is not gone; just not HERE anymore,” Holden wrote.

“But…that doesn't mean we won't miss him a lot.”

The cause of the crash is continuing to be investigated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.