19-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Going 115 MPH On I-395 In Thompson

At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, a Connecticut State Police trooper in Windham County assigned to Troop D in Danielson was conducting speed enforcement along I-395 southbound in the area of exit 50 in Thompson.

The trooper "observed a vehicle traveling southbound toward his location at a rate of speed clearly higher than the posted speed limit," said police.

Utilizing his assigned laser unit, the trooper observed the vehicle going at a rate of 99 mph in a posted 65 mph zone just before it had passed him, according to police.

The trooper pulled out from his stationary location along the shoulder to attempt to stop the observed vehicle before catching up to this vehicle in the area of an active construction pattern by Exit 45 in the town of Putnam.

Once out of the construction pattern, the trooper observed that the operator once again began to accelerate, reaching speeds up to 115 mph, police noted.

As the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the operator complied and pulled over to the shoulder near Exit 41 in Killingly.

The operator was identified as Amanda Dias-Reis, age 19, of Framingham, in Middlesex County, Massachusetts.

Police said that when they asked Dias-Reis why she was driving so fast, She explained that she was heading to see a friend and offered no other explanation for her speed.

Dias-Reis was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to Troop D for processing.

Dias-Reis was charged with reckless driving and released on a $500 bond. She is due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

