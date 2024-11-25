Speeding Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving After Route 7 Stop In Wilton: Police

The incident occurred in Wilton on Saturday, Nov. 23, when police stopped a 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 traveling north on Danbury Road (Route 7) just after 3 a.m. Officers reported the vehicle was speeding and having difficulty staying in its lane.

According to Wilton Police, the driver, 38-year-old Jessica Melo, of Bethel, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Melo failed to meet the standards of a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence. Chemical testing later revealed blood alcohol levels of 0.0898 and 0.0732.

She was charged with:

Speeding;

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Failure to drive in the proper lane.

Melo was released on a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 6.

