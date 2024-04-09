Report Of Possible Weapon At School In Wilton Leads To Prompt Police Response

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in Wilton, administrators at Middlebrook Middle School in Wilton received the report from a staff member, who believed he had overheard a student stating his brother had a weapon in his vehicle.

At that time, the location of the vehicle was unknown, and there was no indication it would be on school property.

School administration called the Wilton Police Department and provided a description of the vehicle.

Responding officers located a vehicle matching the provided description in the parking lot at the side of the school entrance.

The operator was detained by police, pending further investigation.

In the meantime, the responding officers assessed the situation and advised the school administration to initiate a “secure” protocol.

After a search of the vehicle, it was determined there was no weapon and no threat to the school community, Wilton Police said.

The school then moved into a “hold” protocol, while police cruisers were still in the area.

At 2:10 p.m., the protocol activation was lifted, with an “all clear” communication indicating police activity had ceased, which allowed the school to resume its activities consistent with a normal school day.

