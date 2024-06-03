Report Of Grenade At Wilton School Sparks Response From Bomb Squad

Emergency crews in Fairfield County were called shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, after the device was found outside the Middlebrook School in Wilton, near the school’s batting cages.

Wilton Police said administrators placed the campus into a “secure” mode, and several classrooms located adjacent to the area were moved to a different part of the building.

Members of the Stamford Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device was hollow and non-functional. Administrators were given an “all-clear” message at around 2:15 p.m. and students went to their last period class.

"While we recognize that such a finding may be unsettling, we want to highlight the quick response of the Middlebrook staff, the Wilton Police Department, and the Stamford Bomb Squad, all of which acted quickly out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff," the district said in a letter to parents.

Police did not speculate on where the device came from or how long it was there.

