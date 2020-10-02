Motorist's Complaint Leads To DUI Charge For Darien Man In Wilton, Police Say

A Darien man was arrested for a DUI after another motorist complained to police about his erratic driving, according to auuthorities.

Officers were dispatched the caller complained of a dark-colored truck weaving over the white fog line and the center yellow line several times on Ridgefield Road near Carriage Road in Wilton at approximately 2:47 a.m on Monday, Sept. 28, Wilton Police said.

Oncoming traffic, according to the caller, was swerving to avoid the vehicle.

Wilton Police caught up to the vehicle, a black 2018 Dodge Ram, on the Route 7 connector in Norwalk, police said.

The operator, 53-year-old Brian Hyatt, smelled of alcohol failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, according to police.

Hyatt was charged with the misdemeanor of driving under the influence, along with violations for failure to drive in the proper lane and failure to drive right.

He posted $260 bail, and will reappear in Norwalk Superior Court in November.

