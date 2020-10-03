High-Speed Chase Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Police Cruiser, Wilton PD Says

A Long Island man allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase before crashing into a police cruiser in Fairfield County, then continued his escape on foot before he was ultimately tasered, police said.

Nassau County resident Zahid K. Patwary, of Woodbury, began evading police on Westport Road in Wilton on Sunday, Sept. 26 at approximately 7 a.m., according to the Wilton Police Department.

After crashing his vehicle into a police cruiser, police said, he ran down Route 7, where he tried to get into the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped at a red light.

Police said that Patwary would not listen to their verbal commands, neccesitating the use of a taser gun.

He was transported to the hospital, police said, and charged with the misdemeanors of reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and evading the scene of a hit and run.

Patwary was released, and will appear in Norwalk Court in December.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.