Fairfield County Man Caught With 22 Bags Of Heroin, State Police Say

A Fairfield County man faces narcotics-related charges after police noticed paraphernalia in plain view while apprehending him for an illegitimate license plate.

According to state police, 31-year-old Peter J. Wertz, of Bethel, was parked at the exit 16 commuter lot off I-84 in New Haven County when officers spotted his illegitimate license plate at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Southbury.

While speaking with Wertz, police said, narcotics paraphernalia was strewn throughout the vehicle.

In a search of the vehicle, police reportedly uncovered 22 bags of heroin, nine hypodermic needles and 14 pills suspected to be Xanax.

Wertz was charged with misdemeanors for illegal storage of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also ticketed for his illegitimate license plate and for having less than a half-ounce of cannabis in his possession.

Wertz posted $5,000 and will appear in Waterbury Superior Court in December for sentencing.

