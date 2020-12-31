COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

The overall positive rate of those being tested in Connecticut for COVID-19 is now hovering around 9 percent as the number of new cases continues to surge during the holiday season.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the health department was reporting 2,045 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 30, up from 1,696 the day before, bringing the total number of positive cases to 185,708 since March.

The 8.95 percent positivity rate is among the highest the state has seen since Connecticut began combating the second wave of COVID-19, slightly down from 9.14 the previous day.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,136 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

Thirty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,995 since the pandemic began spreading in early March.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Dec. 30:

Fairfield: 55,645;

New Haven: 46,892;

Hartford: 46,201;

New London: 10,480;

Litchfield: 7,422;

Middlesex: 6,479;

Tolland: 4,831;

Windham: 5,066;

Unknown: 647.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found

