Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Wilton Daily Voice serves Wilton, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Wilton Daily Voice serves Wilton, CT

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This chart shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported to CT DPH by day of first positive specimen collection or onset of illness. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This chart shows the number of patients hospitalized in Connecticut with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 by day. These data are collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association, beginning on March 28, 2020. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This chart shows the number of COVID-19-associated deaths among Connecticut residents by date of death. COVID-19-associated deaths involve persons who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death (confirmed), and those who were not tested. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The overall positive rate of those being tested in Connecticut for COVID-19 is now hovering around 9 percent as the number of new cases continues to surge during the holiday season.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the health department was reporting 2,045 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 30, up from 1,696 the day before, bringing the total number of positive cases to 185,708 since March.

The 8.95 percent positivity rate is among the highest the state has seen since Connecticut began combating the second wave of COVID-19, slightly down from 9.14 the previous day.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,136 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

Thirty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,995 since the pandemic began spreading in early March.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Dec. 30:

  • Fairfield: 55,645;
  • New Haven: 46,892;
  • Hartford: 46,201;
  • New London: 10,480;
  • Litchfield: 7,422;
  • Middlesex: 6,479;
  • Tolland: 4,831;
  • Windham: 5,066;
  • Unknown: 647.
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wilton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.