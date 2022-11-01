Wilton Man Wins $100K In State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery has announced a number of big winners, including a Fairfield County resident who won a $100,000 prize.

Jeffrey Riecker, of Wilton, won the $100,000 "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at A-Z Variety And Cigars in Norwalk, the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

The lottery also announced other recent winners, including:

Jimmie Singleton Jr., of Hamden, who claimed a $52,708 "PLAY4 DAY" from a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven in West Haven

An unnamed Northfield resident who claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Xtra Mart in Thomaston

Walter Butrej, of Naugatuck, who claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC in Naugatuck

Darlene Dawes, of East Hartford, who claimed a $50,000 "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at East Hartford Liquors LLC

Eugene Banas, of Jewett City, who claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Lisbon Quick Mart in Lisbon

