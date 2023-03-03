Michelin-Star Chef Opens Eatery In Wilton, Asks Diners To 'Try New Things'

A Connecticut restaurant with a Michelin-star executive chef is being praised for bringing New York City-level cuisine to the region.

Located in Fairfield County, Athithi Indian Cuisine, on Danbury Road (Route 7) in Wilton, offers modern Indian dishes inspired by the travels of executive chef Hemant Mathur, who was the first Indian chef to receive a Michelin star in North America.

Mathur, who owns three restaurants as well as a catering business, opened the eatery in the fall of 2022 after seeing a gap in the market for a high-scale eatery in the area.

"For the suburbs, it’s very different," Mathur told Daily Voice. "We are serving a lot of new items. It looks good and tastes good."

The menu, inspired by dishes found all across India, includes tandoori lamb chops, served with mustard potatoes and pineapple chutney, kerala shrimp moilee, which comes complete with coconut, onion, and tomato sauce, and kosha mangsho, a goat stew made with whole garam masala and green chili.

Mathur encourages diners to try something new when visiting his newest restaurant, suggesting the black pepper chicken, crab cakes, or pistachio chicken.

Mathur has worked as a chef for over 30 years but says he relies on his team to help him balance multiple restaurants located in two states, as well as his catering business.

Helping make Mathur's latest restaurant a success are chef Chandramohan Krishnaswamy and executive manager Prince Lal.

Athithi translates into the word "guest" in English, according to Mathur. It's indicative of the restaurant's dedication to the customer experience, he said.

Click here to view Athithi's full menu.

