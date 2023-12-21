Hit-Run Suspect Dies In Crash Minutes After Officers Give Up Pursuit In Wilton: Police

Georgia resident Amir Maalyjah Goodall-Reid, age 28, was killed in a crash that happened in Wilton on Wednesday, Dec. 20 just after 8 p.m., according to Wilton Police Department Lt. Anna Tornello.

The events leading up to the crash began just after 7:50 p.m. when Wilton Police received a report from someone following a gray SUV that had struck their vehicle on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) and had not stopped.

The caller told authorities that the SUV was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic north on Danbury Road (Route 7) near the intersection with Sharp Hill Road.

Officers then saw the vehicle as it approached the intersection with Old Highway and activated their sirens to get it to pull over.

Police obtained the SUV's plate number, but the vehicle did not stop and continued to drive at a low speed of around 10 mph.

Authorities noticed that the vehicle was missing one of its wheels and surmised that this may have been the result of the original crash that the driver had evaded, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., as the SUV neared the intersection with Pimpewaug Road, it sped up and appeared to be engaging officers in a pursuit.

However, police decided to give up the chase and turned around while also notifying authorities in Ridgefield and Redding about the incident, Tornello said.

Minutes later, the SUV crashed in front of the Four Seasons Racquet Club at 589 Danbury Rd. (Route 7). The driver and only occupant, Goodall-Reid, was pronounced dead just before 8:20 p.m.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, according to Tornello.

The Wilton Police Accident Reconstruction Team is now investigating the crash. Those with any information about the incident are asked to call Tornello at (203) 834-6260.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.